A federal misconduct body is urgently needed to combat growing electoral perceptions that the political class is unaccountable. And Malcolm Turnbull and Emma Husar should be the first to face it.

Labor MP Emma Husar

Malcolm Turnbull's gift of $440 million to a small charity run by Business Council members and finance and fossil fuel industry heavy hitters demonstrates just how badly we need a federal misconduct and corruption body.

With the government stonewalling on attempts to find out more information about the circumstances of the gift -- and it is literally a gift -- to the Great Barrier Reef Foundation (GBRF) and the chair and other senior members of the charity board refusing to appear before an inquiry into the matter, voters have only been able to learn about the handout via the slow process of Senate estimates and, now, a Senate inquiry in which Labor and Greens senators have pursued foundation staff.

The likes of Kristina Keneally and Peter Whish-Wilson have done a good job but ultimately they are engaged in a partisan inquiry. A genuinely independent inquiry by someone without an agenda to score political points is needed, if only because of the sheer scale of the handout and the involvement of the Prime Minister himself. That can only be provided by a federal Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) -- which, incidentally, the Greens have been calling for for years. Labor endorsed the idea -- finally -- at the start of last year.