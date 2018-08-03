We now have a media and political culture in which the pressure is to be ever more extreme — which is why racism is now becoming part of "civilised discourse".

In what was a deeply offensive rant by Andrew Bolt about a "tidal wave of immigrants" earlier this week, there was a line that was especially sickening.

In Melbourne’s North Caulfield, 41% of residents are Jews, including hundreds who have lately fled South Africa. Dandenong now has an official Little Indian Cultural Precinct, with 33 Indian businesses. Such colonising will increasingly be our future as we gain a critical mass of born-overseas migrants. Like tends to attract like and these new colonies can then more easily keep their cultures thanks to satellite TV, the internet, and cheap travel.

To see Jews being singled out and criticised for forming "colonies" and failing to integrate, in a mainstream media outlet, makes the blood run cold. We know where this goes; we've seen it before. Once upon a time, Bolt had no truck with this sort of thing. He rightly called out climate denialist Malcolm Roberts, pre-politics, for peddling theories about Jewish banking families. Now, Bolt warns of Jewish people who "keep their culture" and who form "colonies" -- it's impossible to think of a word more intended to inflame prejudice and stir up hate than one that portrays people as seeking to impose their own sovereignty on Australians. Then again, given Australia itself is a colonial settler society that imposed its sovereignty on Indigenous Australians, such words are deeply ironic.