The ACCC would be hard pressed to block the Nine-Fairfax merger on the grounds of quality journalism.

ACCC boss Rod Sims earlier this week promised that the competition regulator would consider the quality of news before giving the Nine-Fairfax merger a green light.

One of the biggest concerns is what will happen to both companies' journalism under the deal. The MEAA, the journalists' union, and other commentators have been calling on the ACCC to block the deal in the name of quality, independent news. In reality, it's unlikely the ACCC would do so based on whether journalism would suffer, although Sims has promised they would consider it.

"Ours is a competition view, and so competition in advertising, competition as it affects consumers, but one way it affects consumers is the quality and diversity of their media," Sims told Perth's 6PR radio. "We will take that into account, because it's part of what you are getting here, the quality of news and the breadth of news."