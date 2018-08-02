The Victorian Liberals are raising the ire of their members by denying rank-and-file members a vote on preselections, and they're not the only party doing it.

Victorian Liberal President Michael Kroger

At 6.15pm tonight, Thursday August 2, the 19 members of the Victorian Liberal Party’s Administrative Committee will gather at party headquarters with a key item on the agenda: what to do with upcoming federal preselections.

Crikey understands a controversial resolution is being proposed to automatically re-endorse all sitting House of Representative members, something which hasn’t happened ahead of a general election before.