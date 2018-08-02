Victorian Liberal President Michael Kroger
At 6.15pm tonight, Thursday August 2, the 19 members of the Victorian Liberal Party’s Administrative Committee will gather at party headquarters with a key item on the agenda: what to do with upcoming federal preselections.
Crikey understands a controversial resolution is being proposed to automatically re-endorse all sitting House of Representative members, something which hasn’t happened ahead of a general election before.
