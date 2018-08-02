Rundle's essay on the need to fight the forces against radical evil got readers reflecting.

Rundle's essay on the ties between the death of the liberal project and the death of Fairfax was a widely read yesterday with many commenters suggesting its finals lines could at least offer some hope.

On Guy Rundle's essay on the disappearance of Fairfax:

Carolyn Muir writes: I worked for Fairfax 50 years ago. My daughter-in-law holds a rather responsible position with them now, or at least we hope so. I had a lump in my throat and unshed tears burning when I heard of the takeover. Not necessarily a nostalgic reaction but a realisation of yet another shift in the balance of fairness and integrity. The last sentence in Mr Rundle’s comment perhaps echoes my own thoughts, that there are intelligent thinking people who will not lie down, who will not be silenced and will create those institutions and structures we so desperately need in this rather distressing world we have created.