New Matilda editor released after Gaza blockade arrest, Buzzfeed Australia gets a shiny new executive, CNN weathers more MAGA flak, and other media tidbits of the day.

New Matilda editor deported. New Matilda editor Chris Graham has been released from an Israeli prison and deported back to Australia, his lawyers say. Graham was on board a boat breaking Israel's blockade on Gaza when it was stopped by Israeli authorities. He was arrested with other activists and crew on board a boat stocked with medical supplies for Gaza.

BuzzFeed's new business exec. BuzzFeed Australia has appointed a vice president of business partnerships, a new role for the website's Australian offices. Spotify's Australian and New Zealand head of sales Andrea Ingham will take up the role from October, overseeing brand partnerships and "advertising solutions". Ingham has also previously worked at Southern Cross Austereo, Nine and Nova.