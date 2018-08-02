Yesterday's NEG modelling is a myth and has purely been written to try and get the pro-coal lobby on board.

If you believe the Energy Security Board (ESB) and Acil Allen’s new modelling released yesterday on the National Energy Guarantee (NEG), you are believing in a fairytale.

This modelling suggests that in a time of unprecedented disruption and technological change in global energy markets, Australia’s electricity system will basically stand still for eight years from 2021/2022-2030. That the only changes are those that are currently planned -- closures of two coal-fired power stations -- Liddell and Gladstone, the building of Snowy 2.0 and the onward, unstoppable march of rooftop solar.

ACIL Allen admits that their modelling is not meant to be a prediction of the future -- they say so in bold font … “It is important to note that the modelling results presented are not a prediction of the future.”