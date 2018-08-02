With on-and-off the field antics out of the way, Elon Musk can now focus on the wildly difficult task of scaling Tesla up.

A dramatic change of strategy was revealed today for US electric car-maker Tesla, as CEO Elon Musk did his best job of impersonating a regular CEO.

“First of all, I’d like to apologise for, um, you know, being impolite on the prior call,” Musk said on a conference call with Wall Street analysts this morning.

On the previous such conference call Musk had announced a $780 million loss, shouted down questions, called analysts names, and spent the majority of the schedule taking questions from an Tesla fan named Galilio Russell who runs a YouTube channel.