A dramatic change of strategy was revealed today for US electric car-maker Tesla, as CEO Elon Musk did his best job of impersonating a regular CEO.
“First of all, I’d like to apologise for, um, you know, being impolite on the prior call,” Musk said on a conference call with Wall Street analysts this morning.
On the previous such conference call Musk had announced a $780 million loss, shouted down questions, called analysts names, and spent the majority of the schedule taking questions from an Tesla fan named Galilio Russell who runs a YouTube channel.
