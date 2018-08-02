Another ho hum night.

Australian Survivor returned to Ten last night. Ten says its audience was up 17% on a year ago -- 923,000, 716,000 in the metros and 207,000 in the regions, which is hardly anything to boast about. That was 12th nationally. The most popular non-news program last night was the second ep of Seven’s Highway Patrol with 1.04 million. The first ep was watched by 952,000 people nationally, so the average was 998,000 for the hour from 7.30pm. Seven also started airing a new reality program (in the same genre of Highway Patrol/Motorway Patrol etc) called 9-1-1 at 8.30 pm -- 893,000 nationally. Ho Hum. Seven’s night, clearly.

In regional areas Seven’s night with the 6pm News on top with 559,000 viewers, followed by Seven News/Today Tonight with 468,000, then the second episode of Highway Patrol with 388,000, followed by Home and Away with 370,000, along with the first episode of Highway Patrol with370,000.

Network channel share: