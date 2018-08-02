The key battle on energy policy is whether the government can be allowed to embed Tony Abbott's denialism into the energy policy framework for a decade to come.

A decade of conflict over whether to take climate change seriously in Australia is coming down to a single issue: whether the Turnbull government will be allowed to prevent future governments from adopting more realistic targets for Australia's emissions by embedding Tony Abbott's token emissions reduction targets in the National Energy Guarantee (NEG) mechanism. If successful, the ploy will make it extraordinarily difficult for any future government to adopt the kind of targets required by a genuine international effort to combat climate change.

That the government's target of 26-28% emissions reduction on 2005 levels by 2030 is hopelessly inadequate is clear from two things: that arch-denialist Tony Abbott was happy to endorse them as prime minister, and that they are barely half of the targets recommended by the Climate Change Authority (before Abbott abolished it), of 45-65%.

Abbott's targets are the product of a deeply flawed way of looking at climate change -- that Australia can free-ride on the emissions reduction efforts of larger economies because we're small and wealthy and can handle the costs of failing to contain a global temperature rise. But Australia is the developed economy with the most to lose from climate change, and has the most to gain from leading international efforts to accelerate emissions reduction. The case for leading, rather than bringing up the rear, on climate action is compelling. Instead, under the Coalition, our emissions halted their downward trajectory under Labor and have begun rising again.