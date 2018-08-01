How do you put lipstick on a pig? Give it to a lobbying/industry group and they will apply a nice shade of red and turn an ugly story into the glossiest of fairy tales. Take the half-year revenue report for Australian broadcast TV from Think TV, issued yesterday.
It claimed that:
The Total TV ad revenue market increased by 1.8% to $1.98 billion for the six months to June 30, 2018, bringing total financial year revenue for the sector to $4.15 billion. This result was driven by a particularly strong performance in the free-to-air sector, which was up 3.81% in the June half, to report revenues of $1.36 billion and $2.86 billion, up 2.53 % for the full financial year.
