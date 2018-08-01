revenge porn

The world’s first camera-phone went on sale more than 18 years ago, boasting the ability to store a maximum of 20 photos. Our use of these devices has changed at an astronomical pace since, but the legal framework regulating them has been kept, at best, at a hobble.

It was just four years ago that Victorian parliament became the first Australian government to legislate penalties for “revenge porn” (more accurately termed "image-based abuse") -- the act of sharing explicit photos of another person without their consent. Recent high-profile cases like that of former AFL player Dane Swan, whose publicly leaked sexual encounter became the subject of a criminal investigation, have highlighted discrepancies in state approaches to the issue, and fuelled calls for a more uniform regulatory framework.

What laws do we currently have?

In 2014 Victoria became the first state or territory to criminalise the non-consensual publishing or sharing of an image that a court deems “contrary to community standards of acceptable conduct”, with a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment. South Australia and the ACT soon followed with similar legislation, and NSW introduced specific criminal penalties late last year.