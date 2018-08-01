Australian states and territories have introduced legislation over the past few years, but your avenue to justice still largely depends on where you live. Will federal parliament's new bill change that?

The world’s first camera-phone went on sale more than 18 years ago, boasting the ability to store a maximum of 20 photos. Our use of these devices has changed at an astronomical pace since, but the legal framework regulating them has been kept, at best, at a hobble.

It was just four years ago that Victorian parliament became the first Australian government to legislate penalties for “revenge porn” (more accurately termed "image-based abuse") -- the act of sharing explicit photos of another person without their consent. Recent high-profile cases like that of former AFL player Dane Swan, whose publicly leaked sexual encounter became the subject of a criminal investigation, have highlighted discrepancies in state approaches to the issue, and fuelled calls for a more uniform regulatory framework.

What laws do we currently have?

In 2014 Victoria became the first state or territory to criminalise the non-consensual publishing or sharing of an image that a court deems “contrary to community standards of acceptable conduct”, with a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment. South Australia and the ACT soon followed with similar legislation, and NSW introduced specific criminal penalties late last year.