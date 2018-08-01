Guardian Australia has turned a profit for the first time since its 2013 launch.

Guardian Australia begins to make bank

Guardian's first profit. Guardian Australia has announced, with great delight, that it has turned a profit. Its financial report revealed a $700,000 profit -- the first since it launched five years ago. It's not turning over enough, though, to repay original benefactor Graeme Wood. Instead, parent company Guardian Media Group, based in the UK, recapitalised Guardian Australia to settle the loan. Guardian Australia now has 65,000 paying members, which accounts for 36% of the site's revenue. Advertising revenue makes up the rest.

Guardian Australia had a five-year plan to be turning a profit, but Wood strongly denied reports in 2015 that his multi-million dollar investment relied on the website turning a profit by this year.