The government now admits access to health records should require a warrant. So why not for the rest of the metadata it retains?

It doesn't get much more humiliating: a major backdown slipped out at 8.16pm, in effect acknowledging that what your critics have been saying, and what you fought so hard against, is entirely correct: "The Government will strengthen privacy provisions under the My Health Record Act, removing any doubt regarding Labor’s 2012 legislation," Greg Hunt admitted last night, after days of insisting, absurdly, that black (or at least black letter law) was white and that the absence of any warrant requirement in the health records legislation meant there was no warrant requirement for police, the ATO and other regulators to access your data.

Presumably Hunt will apologise to the parliamentary library staff who made that exact point before his minions bullied the library into retracting and censoring the article.

Hunt finally took everyone's, including Crikey's, advice, and tried to blame the whole thing on Labor, referring repeatedly to "Labor's 2012 legislation" in just 200 words in his media release. Too little, too late, Greg -- you made this disaster your own days ago when you tried to bully critics who raised the issue.