A ten year old joining a political party? Not that strange if you live in Canberra, home to our nation's most politically active youths.

Every year more than 120,000 school students make the trip to Australia’s Parliament House. But for many kids growing up in the nation's capital, politics is more than an excursion.

Generally speaking, Canberra’s socioeconomic conditions make for connected and politically-aware youth. The latest census figures show its employees have higher than average wages and qualifications: 45% completed a university degree compared with 30% nationally, and pay is 11% higher than elsewhere. Plus one in three Canberrans work in the public service, which must make for some interesting dinner table talk. And then you add in the diplobrats -- children of diplomats.

While the family home can only reveal so much, the results of the latest National Assessment Program further demonstrate early political engagement. In the Civics and Citizenships assessment, Year 6 ACT students have consistently achieved the highest national scores, while year 10 ACT students outperformed the other states and territories for the first time in 2016.