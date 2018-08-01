The battle of the reality shows is over, for now.

Ninja champions one year, flopperoos the next. Nine’s Australian Ninja Warrior went head to head last night with Ten’s MasterChef in the battle of the grand finals and MasterChef ended up an easy winner. The real story from last night was the collapse in the 2017 bubble around Ninja Warrior. Ninja’s 2017 grand final averaged 3.08 million, making it one of the most watched programs of 2017. Last night the final stage could only manage a touch over half that figure -- 1.573 million. Last year's final was helped by being broadcast two days after the final of MasterChef when Ninja ate into MasterChef’s audience.

The MasterChef winner announcement last night topped the night with 1.73 million. The grand final averaged 1.48 million which was down on last year. The two shows' finals both did better than Seven’s House Rules final on Monday. House Rules did see a lift in audience over its long season, while MasterChef only really connected with its audiences in the finals. Ninja Warrior's final was around 250,000 more than its opening and nowhere near the outright ratings knockout it was in 2017.

In regional markets Seven’s 6pm News was tops with 599,000 viewers, Seven News/Today Tonight was second with 476,000, then the grand final of Australian Ninja Warrior with 442,000, Ninja Warrior Final Stage with 434,000, and the MasterChef winner announcement with 422,000. Monday night’s 596,000 for the final of Seven’s House Rules was the best audience in the regions for those three programs this year.