The implications of Fairfax's decline go far beyond a few disappearing newspapers, and it's a story that began decades ago.

You’ve got to love the chutzpah of Mitch Fifield, the Arts Minister whose simple act of growing a beard made him heir to the entire genuine moderate tradition within the Liberal Party, and was his sole contribution to it (Chris Kenny has a beard too, but that’s because his chin was shot off in the culture war).

The Nine-Fairfax deal shows media can survive, he said, which is along the lines of "Shark-surfer merger shows it’s safe to swim here". Most of us are still taking stock of the deal, the past, the future, the country and the world we live in. For many that involves first separating out nostalgia, sentiment and loss, from real structural change. We are living across the greatest transformation of the relation between knowledge circulation and the material world since the invention of the printing press, and both effects are prominent.

Thus, for about 300 years, one could be born and die, with a notice of each event in the paper one read every day in between. The type may have been movable, but the form was relatively fixed. Publications were bound and finite, media was scarce and "channeled" by control of the means of communication. In the 1980s, we were trying to introduce laws to force News Limited and Consolidated not to refuse contracts for use of the spare capacity of their vast web presses from any new publication who wanted it.