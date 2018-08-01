The longer the right believes neoliberalism can be restored if only the Liberals can sell it better, the happier Labor will be.

The Presentation Fallacy continues to plague economic debate in Australia -- and not in a good way for conservatives.

For a long time after the financial crisis, most of us lamented that the dearth of economic reform in Australia was because politicians lacked the ability to sell it effectively. Most of us saying that had been around in the Hawke-Keating era, so we'd been imprinted with the idea of the genius politician talking the community to a reform nirvana. If only Wayne Swan and Julia Gillard/Joe Hockey and Tony Abbott/Scott Morrison and Malcolm Turnbull would more effectively present reform, all would be well.

But we'd ignored data that didn't fit the facts. John Howard -- supposedly another courageous reformer -- had lost government because of WorkChoices, despite frantic efforts to sell the original version, and then a watered-down version cobbled together in a panic. The problem with WorkChoices wasn't the presentation -- on which the government lavished over $100 million -- but the product itself. We also ignored that the media environment of the Hawke-Keating era had long since fragmented into the communications equivalent of crazy paving.