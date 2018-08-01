Welcome to Side View — a curated guide to new and overlooked content on politics, policy, and public affairs. This week: we're all completely shallow, Christians at the gates of Vienna, and why is Silicon Valley planning for the end of the world?

CACHE OF CIVILISATIONS

Is it possible to model the integration of refugees from a religious minority using algorithms? Opinion is divided on whether an elaborate version of The Sims is a useful social tool. Why history matters: the siege of Vienna was not a clash between crescent and cross, and it’s important to know it. Meanwhile, in Sweden the government has a bizarrely and frighteningly weak attitude to child marriage.

AUSTRALIAN GENOCIDE

The second stage of the University of Newcastle’s Indigenous massacre map is now online, with an extensive introduction to the (far too short) historiography of colonial mass murder in Australia; Calla Wahlquist explores the development of the second stage here.

WHERE IS MY MIND?

For whatever reason, I find the following two articles from Nautilus quite disturbing, and evidently not because of any subconscious fears they arouse. Behavioural scientist Nick Chater argues that we literally have no unconscious; that our conscious selves are all there is to us; indeed, that the very idea of an unconscious is absurd. Do we flatter ourselves that we have hidden depths? Chater lays out his argument here, and explores it further in an interview.