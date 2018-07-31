Last week, media giants Fairfax and Nine merged to form a new company, which is coincidentally, also called Nine. The effective end of a 177-year-old media company, the possible attendant job losses, the potential silencing of one more media voice, and the implications for regional media coverage are all occasions for worry. But how did we get here?
The media reforms that allowed this to happen have been pursued by the Coalition government for very a long time -- specifically the removal of the "two out of three" rule, which prohibited a single company controlling a newspaper, TV network and radio network in the same area. Back in February 2016, Crikey politics editor Bernard Keane noted the troubled history of these reforms, and noted the long-term involvement of a Liberal stalwart:
Those with a good memory for such things will recall that “two out of three” was a last-minute addition to the 2006 media ownership package proposed by Peter Costello in order to get the Nationals onside (Barnaby Joyce voted against the laws, but Steve Fielding supported them, so they passed). Some say that Costello’s intervention was at the request of James Packer, who was keen to flog the Nine Network and who had close links with the then-treasurer and prime minister Howard. But that might just be scurrilous speculation.
