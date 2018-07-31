Richard Flanagan, attempting to work out the "dumbing down" of Australian writers festivals, comes up with "Free Speech Is Essential and We Are Frightened of New Ideas".

The Tasmanian Richard Flanagan is a highly regarded writer. In 2014, he took out the Man Booker, arguably the anglosphere’s most exalted literary prize. He’s collected plenty of other gongs for pretty fiction and so we must be confident that the bloke knows his way around a keyboard. That he has a clear memory of the national cultural past, though, now seems in doubt. We’ll get to that.

First, The Australian joyously reported the decision of the Brisbane Writers’ Festival to “disinvite” participants Bob Carr and Germaine Greer. This must have been as cultural Cialis to our friends who love little more than to decry the intellectual stasis and censorship of the “Left”. It was only irritating to me, because the report contained no reason for the expulsion of Bob Carr. Greer, we know, is regularly “no platformed” and perhaps this Milo-style anti-marketing works quite well for her. But, Carr? I’ve flicked through his new book and found no offence equal to eviction — if you’ve heard he’s got all Malthusian on the matter of population control, he hasn’t. We can only suppose it’s his tolerance of China or intolerance of Israel that has ticked off some sponsor. Goodness, I’d love to know.

What I’d love more, though, is a good response from a true “Left”, rather than the fake one The Australian regularly creates. And which the “Left” manages to simulate quite well. Anyhow, Flanagan gave it a go, and could, unfortunately, come up with nothing more than Free Speech Is Essential and We Are Frightened of New Ideas.