A failure by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions to put Michaelia Cash's staff on trial in relation to the AWU raids would send a grave signal about the independence of that office.

The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions now faces a major test, after the Australian Federal Police referred on the actions of Michaelia Cash's office in relation to the Australian Workers Union raids.

Last year, one or more people in Cash's office tipped off the media about a pending AFP raid related to an investigation by the Registered Organisations Commission, initiated by the government, into the AWU's donations to GetUp a decade ago. The ROC's investigation is aimed at Bill Shorten, leader of the AWU when the donations were made.

[History shows the AWU raid could backfire for the Coalition]