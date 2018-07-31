After analysing the past 49 seasons of MasterChef (fact check this), we have some highly scientific predictions of what to expect tonight.

MasterChef is the most tolerable reality TV show in Australia! But that doesn’t mean that you have the strength of will to stay up-to-date with each of the 700 episodes which air annually.

If you like the feeling of being familiar with the zeitgeist without the hassle of having to actually engage with it, you’ll need a shortcut.

Here’s what I predict happens in tonight’s MasterChef finale: