House rules comes crashing down.

Well House Rules ended for Seven last night, and the grand final and winner’s announcement couldn’t crack a million metro viewers -- nor could the first part of Ten’s MasterChef final, or the ep of Australian Ninja Warrior on Nine. Did they cancel each other out? Perhaps, but it’s more viewer exhaustion with TV formats they know backwards. But it was worse than that for Seven in the metros -- the House Rules winner’s announcement (915,000) was beaten by the first part of the MasterChef final with 960,000. Nine’s Ninja ep managed 916,000, which topped the audience for the grand final of House Rules’ 853,000. House Rules only finished higher in the national rankings because of two of its highest ever audiences this season in the regionals -- 596,000 for the winner’s announcement and 546,000 for the grand final. You could say that House Rules ended with something of a belly flop in the metros.

Nationally, the winner’s announcement of House Rules looked better thanks to regional viewers and averaged 1.511 million and the Grand Final averaged 1.399 million. That’s OK, but the top programs on the night were Seven News (1.67 million nationally and Seven News/Today Tonight from 6.30 pm with 1.53 million. A year ago Ninja Warrior was regularly topping the night in the metros and nationally, now its down the list (1.249 million last night). Masterchef managed 1.242 million - that’s OK but nothing to boast about.

In the regions a win for Seven with the 6pm News won with 622,000, with the House Rules winner second with 596,000, the House Rules grand final third with 546,000, Today Tonight was fourth with 486,000 and Home and Away was fifth with 411,000.