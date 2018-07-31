Tension between revolutionary leader Xanana Gusmão and current PM Taur Matan Ruak are at an all time high.

Xanana Gusmão

Foreign minister Julie Bishop has chosen a particularly delicate time to make her overdue visit to Timor-Leste, the first by any minister from the Coalition governments of Tony Abbott or Malcolm Turnbull.

Her 36 hour stop over, en route to Malaysia and Singapore, comes less than a week after Xanana Gusmão, Timor-Leste’s revolutionary hero and former president and prime minister, sensationally walked away from two key cabinet posts. He will not be joining the government of Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak, despite leading three-party coalition the Change for Progress Alliance (AMP) to a convincing victory in the May 10 parliamentary election.