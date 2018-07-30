Labor is obviously happy with its victories in the Super Saturday byelections, but the Liberals aren't the only party with some soul searching to do.

The results of Saturday's quintet of federal byelections have made three things known: there will be no federal election before the end of the year, Bill Shorten’s leadership is in no immediate danger, and the government's standing in Queensland is weaker than it realised.

The active ingredient in all this is the one aspect of the results that failed to play to anyone’s script, namely the near double-digit drop in the LNP primary vote in Longman.

Elsewhere, Braddon was as close as anticipated, with Labor set to hold the same slender margin it won by in 2016; Rebekha Sharkie trounced Georgina Downer in Mayo, a result signaled well in advance by those otherwise unreliable seat polls; and Perth and Fremantle looked the way byelections always look when one major party forfeits and no strong independent emerges.