With Michael Ebeid on his way out, who should SBS look for as his replacement? We asked some of those who know SBS best.

SBS has started the unenviable task of finding a replacement for departing managing director Michael Ebeid, who announced his resignation earlier this month. Ebeid spent seven years in the role after a surprise appointment from his previous role as a corporate strategist at the ABC.

Optus' World Cup disaster was SBS' gain this year, but the change comes at a difficult time for the network. Commercial networks are baying for changes to the SBS charter in submissions to the competitive neutrality inquiry. They want SBS On Demand (the online catch-up service), advertising share, and television content rules to be overhauled by rewriting the charter.

And the job isn't made any easier by the number of stakeholders with competing interests in the broadcaster. We asked some of those who know SBS best what would be one criterion they would like from the new managing director.