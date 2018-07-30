Departing SBS managing director Michael Ebeid has announced his new gig — at the newly restructured Telstra.

The revolving door. Departing SBS managing director Michael Ebeid has announced his new gig -- at the newly restructured Telstra. Ebeid will lead the "Enterprise" team from October 8, after finishing at the public broadcaster on October 1. He announced he was leaving after seven years in the role earlier this month.

Fairfax's 'dumb mistakes'. The last member of the Fairfax family to lead the company bearing their name, Warwick Fairfax, has given a rare interview following last week's merger announcement. Fairfax told the ABC's AM program that Fairfax hadn't adapted well to the digital era, and that he'd made "dumb mistakes" when he tried to privatise the company. The full interview is here.