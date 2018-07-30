No one is saying that Albo is "white-anting" Shorten in the way that Abbott is Turnbull. But you’d have to still have the lens cap on, to not see that Labor’s factions have been moving across the battlefield for a good 18 months.

In the wake of the Super Saturday byelections, and the entirely unsurprising result -- seats did not swing towards the government, and the Liberal v minor party contest in Mayo went exactly as polled -- there has been a bit of open season, from the left, or from the Labor Left, anyway, about any sort of speculation about leadership, internal party movements, etc, etc.

The attacks on News Corp are fair enough -- the attacks on News Corp are always fair enough -- because the coverage was as mendacious as usual, tying the particular contests to the very abstract "most preferred PM" rating, and suggesting an apocalypse was innocent. But several news outlets made the trek to Longman and Braddon and found the same thing: the major parties were on the nose, the same rank dissatisfaction spreading through the country and the Western world.

That failed to materialise in Longman because Ms Reliable, Pauline Hanson, stuffed it again: taking the Norse heritage discovery cruise she’d promised herself before the small inconvenience of a byelection in the heartland of her heartland was called. The 100 cardboard cutouts, reminding everyone of the insult? That has to be an Ashby masterstroke, Australia’s campaigning anti-genius strikes again.