There are eight things the Turnbull government could do right now to fix the My Health Record debacle.

Tim Kelsey (centre) head of the Australian Digital Health Agency

As the privacy and security controversy surrounding the Turnbull government’s My Health Record debacle enters its third week, there were no concrete resolutions in sight to allay the concerns of the Australian people, whose rights were literally being politicised in the process.

So much has been said, including by Health Minister Greg Hunt, over the past several days in an attempt to allay Australians’ concerns. And many of it has been proven to be incorrect.