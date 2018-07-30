ABC wins the byelection battle.

In the battle for coverage of the byelections on Saturday night, ABC News easily won with 226,000 national viewers -- Sky News averaged 41,000. Sunday morning and ABC’s Insiders cleaned up with 601,000, nearly 100,000 nationally above recent figures.

Seven did well with the one-off The Real Full Monty -- 1.57 million for fantasy. Nine’s Ninja Warrior had their best outing of this disappointing series -- 1.39 million nationally, still hundreds of thousands short of last year. Tonight House Rules ends on Seven and MasterChef starts its two episode final.

In regional markets Seven News was tops with 590,000, then The Real Full Monty with 552,000, Australian Ninja Warrior was third with 425,000, Nine News was fourth with 419,000 and the 7pm ABC News was fifth with 313,000