There has been shock at the revelations that Cricket Australia has fired a woman for her non-work-related tweets. What are her options?

Former Cricket Australia government relations and infrastructure manager, Angela Williamson alleged in Fairfax Media this morning she was sacked for tweets she made on a personal account campaigning for greater access to abortion in her home state of Tasmania.

She told Fairfax she was "in shock trying to understand the situation I’d found myself in, and how publicly expressing my political opinion in a tweet had led to this situation".

Here's how the situation could play out.