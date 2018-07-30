The Finance Minister has made it clear to colleagues that if they want to overturn the government's company tax cuts, they'll have to fight him.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann sent a very strong signal on whether the government would persist with its company tax cut policy all the way to the next election. "We are absolutely committed to this plan," he said.

Absolutely committed. Remember that.

The signal wasn't to voters, however, but to Cormann's colleagues, on the backbench and within cabinet, who feel that the byelection results show that the idea of handing so much money to multinationals and giant companies -- including $17 billion to the hated big banks -- is so toxic it should be dumped. Many of them have thought that for a lot longer than the last 36 hours. But Cormann, a true believer in the fictional economic benefits of company tax cuts, is having none of it.