Only weeks ago, Fairfax told a parliamentary inquiry that its regional newspapers aren't commercially viable.

One of the biggest concerns in Nine's proposed acquisition of Fairfax is what will happen to its regional and community newspapers. In the announcement yesterday, Nine made it very clear that its main interest was in video streaming platform Stan and property listings website Domain -- both with great money-making potential.

It also made it clear it would be reviewing the company to work out what it will keep: "After completing the proposed transaction, Nine will review the scope and breadth of the combined business, to align with its strategic objectives and its digital future," the announcement said.

Under the merger, Nine acquires all of Fairfax Media, including Australian Community Media, which publishes 160 regional newspapers across Australia. Many of those publications are the only local newspaper for their towns and regions, acquired with the purchase of Rural Press in late 2006. The publisher also has daily newspapers in Woollongong, Newcastle, Ballarat, and Albury-Wodonga.