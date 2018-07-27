SBS anchor and host Lee Lin Chin has announced her resignation after 30 years as a newsreader for the broadcaster.

Lee Lin Chin resigns. SBS's weekend newsreader Lee Lin Chin has announced her resignation from the broadcaster. The news was, weirdly, first reported in an exclusive story on Ten Daily by Ten newsreader Sandra Sully, before SBS put out a statement yesterday. Chin has worked for the broadcaster for almost 40 years, 30 of those as newsreader. Her last bulletin will be on Sunday, but she has tweeted this is not her retirement:

She will be replaced by Anton Enus, back to full health and returning to the network after time off fighting cancer.