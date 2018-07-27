It's the country's second democratic handover of power in 71 years, but this win for the legendary cricketer isn't a clean sweep.

Pakistan cricketing great Imran Khan, who has been in politics since founding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI, or Pakistan Justice Movement) in 1996, is truly one of the greatest all-rounders after becoming the country's new prime minister. The result, following the July 25 election, is only the second democratic handover of power in 71 years.

The PTI ran over the top of the the incumbent government with about 50% of voting officially counted, in an election where Pakistanis voted for both federal and four provincial parliaments. The PTI defeated the Pakistan Muslim League (PMI-N) -- formerly led by three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who won a third term in 2013 until his imprisonment earlier this month -- as well as the third-placed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). The latter is led by political scion Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of former PM Benazir Bhutto and her husband former (ceremonial) president Asif Ali Zardari.

With preliminary results from 228 of of the 272 National Assembly constituencies now in, the PTI is leading the race with 108 seats followed by the PMI-N with 58. PPP looks strong in the third spot with 28 seats, and minor parties picked up 12 seats.