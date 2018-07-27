It will say nothing good about Shorten’s electoral appeal if either Longman or Braddon falls to the conservatives tomorrow. However, a bit of perspective never goes astray.

With tomorrow's byelections, Bill Shorten faces what journalists intoxicated by the blood sport of leadership speculation like to call a "crucial test".

Should he fail, he will carry the millstone of being "the first Opposition Leader to lose a seat at a byelection since 1920".

It is indeed the case that the Kalgoorlie byelection of that year was unique among the 152 byelections held since federation in being won by the government party at the expense of the opposition.