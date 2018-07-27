Nine got the win, but that was nothing much to brag about on a weak night all round.

Very weak figures all round last night, particularly for Nine’s AFL Footy Show -- 208,000 in the three metro AFL markets: Melbourne (147,000), Adelaide (23,000) and Perth (38,000). Seven’s more modest Front Bar got another clear win 317,000 with 218,000 in Melbourne, 53,000 in Adelaide and 46,000 in Perth. Another clear rejection for the Nine effort which remains stuck in the 1990’s with its bombastic hosts and commentary.

But that was about all for Seven. Nine wasn’t much better but the NRL game between Brisbane and Cronulla helped Nine dominate last night, managing 741,000 national viewers and a further 250,000 on Foxtel. Without Masterchef, Ten’s weaknesses were exposed, and the ABC ended third in total people and the main channels.

In regional markets it was Seven’s 6pm News on top with 539,000, then Seven News/Today Tonight with 443,000, Home and Away third with 378,000, The Chase Australia at 5.30pm was fourth with 345,000 and the 7pm ABC News was fifth with 336,000.