Crikey Quiz: Elon Musk of Citizen Kane?

While Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has often been compared to serial inventor and egotist Tony Stark, can anyone really imagine Iron Man publicly calling a hero diver and rescuer of trapped children a “pedo”?

That, to me, sounds a lot more like the once-idealistic, ultimately ruthless and incredibly thin-skinned billionaire Charles Foster Kane. Hell, there’s a good chance that this mini-submarine incident becomes symbolic for Musk’s lost innocence ala a certain, stupid sled.