A reading of the history of Australian media mergers and takeovers shows that the highest value is always on the first day. After that, it's all downhill.

Gee, aren’t they a clever lot behind the merger of Fairfax and Nine (with their cheer squads in the Financial Review, SMH and Age): ignoring history and attempting to recreate the old debt-ridden Fairfax empire, before Warwick Fairfax, his mother and a team of incompetent advisers blew it apart in the '80s.

Warwick’s adventure at the helm of the company ended in disgrace and financial disaster, exploited in part by the ambitions of a then-Sydney lawyer, Malcolm Turnbull. What has changed at Fairfax since the '80s to make it any more valuable? The board and managers, led by departing CEO Greg Hywood have cut and cut and taken their bonuses and millions of dollars in options and shares and left nothing.

A careful reading of the history of Australian media mergers and takeovers is that the highest value is always on the first day and slides from then on. This deal between Nine and Fairfax Media will be no different -- the wagon train is drawing in an even tighter circle to ward off the raiders, but the passengers are slipping away every hour to the lure of lusher pastures. These deals destroy value because it is all about protecting the fortunes of moguls or insiders, not the position of employees or customers.