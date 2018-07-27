The result of this weekend's election is all but assured as a victory for Prime Minister Hun Sen, but what will happen to those standing up for the nation's democratic and human rights ideals?

(Photographer: Heng Sinith/AP)

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has ruled the country for the past 33 years, is all but assured to have his tenure extended this weekend at the national elections. Meanwhile, a repressed civil society is asking what happens next.

As Human Rights Watch and a slew of other civil society organisations (CSOs) have reported, the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) has implemented a months-long crackdown on critics, independent media and the main political opposition, the Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) -- all of which have been shuttered, bought out, or jailed in the lead-up to the July 29 election.