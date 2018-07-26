A report obtained by Crikey via freedom of information indicates that the government agencies in charge of My Health Record could have easily anticipated public concerns.

Current concern around the government's My Health Record roll-out could have been avoided had the Department of Health addressed the issues raised in its own consultation period. Almost all of the system's privacy, security and health issues were anticipated as far back as 2015. However, those who made submissions were left in the dark because the analysis report was effectively buried.

An exclusive report, obtained by Crikey via freedom of information, shows that extensive communication to consumers and ease of opting out were identified as necessary elements of the scheme. However, the government branch responsible for the roll-out of My Health Record, the Australian Digital Health Agency (ADHA), has failed to follow through on these points.