A recent surge of love for the US Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg can only be useful as a mask to our own inertia.

I remember the year 2006 as one of deep estrangement from my species. This may be due in some part to my individual purchase of the very first Xbox gaming console. But, I’d like to blame Society as well. I am confident that a toughening of the neoliberal consensus had produced alienation in plenty of others. If it had not, then we are without means to explain two mass aberrations. In the West of 2006, it had become acceptable to a) wear a velour tracksuit almost anywhere b) admire unremarkable persons for no good reason.

I was led one winter afternoon to walk through an Australian city centre. There, in this velour year, I found myself lost in a plush crowd of people shouting, “Hoff! Hoff! Hoff!” I was not so divided from my fellows that I did not ask another, “Is this a rally for tracksuit fascists?” It was not. A mob had gathered to greet visiting celebrity David Hasselhoff and support his mission to top the download charts with a reissue of a song 'Looking For Freedom'.

The song is objectively awful. Its meaning and rhythms can resonate with no human, save for David Hasselhoff who recorded it during a pause in his celebrity. This is the sound of a man recently sacked from Knight Rider, yet to find a home in Baywatch, and if anyone tells you that they like it or find it truly freeing, you can be sure that they are lying. The appeal of this song is as the appeal of its performer: absent. Like the velour tracksuit, Hasselhoff had no form of any sort. He was a one-size-fits-most elasticised waistband of a man made for a year in which everything, including the development of musical taste, was uncomfortable.