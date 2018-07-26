The Geelong Advertiser has been found in breach of the Press Council's standard on reporting suicide.

The big news of the day is the "merger" between Nine and Fairfax. Read more about the deal here, and the political implications here. Elsewhere, Geelong Advertiser found in breach of Press Council standards, News Corp says they have a new innovation platform (if you can understand the press release), and Facebook unfriends $180 billion.

Attempted suicide report breached standards. A report about an attempted suicide, in the Geelong Advertiser, has been found in breach of an Australian Press Council standard. In an adjudication published today, the council found that any public interest in the story about a man involved in what the paper called a "rooftop stand-off" could've been served without details published about the attempted suicide.