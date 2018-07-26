Nine's takeover of Fairfax will lead to more cuts to journalism and a senior Liberal presiding over the biggest media company in the country.

Nine Chairman Peter Costello and CEO Hugh Marks

One of the Liberal Party's most senior figures, former treasurer Peter Costello, will chair Australia's largest media company as a result of the Nine Network's takeover of Fairfax. The "merger" will dramatically reduce media diversity at a national level and likely bring further big reductions in editorial staff, in what is a major win for the Liberal Party.