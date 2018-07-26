Nine Chairman Peter Costello and CEO Hugh Marks
One of the Liberal Party's most senior figures, former treasurer Peter Costello, will chair Australia's largest media company as a result of the Nine Network's takeover of Fairfax. The "merger" will dramatically reduce media diversity at a national level and likely bring further big reductions in editorial staff, in what is a major win for the Liberal Party.
