The sinking of the Fairfax mission into Channel Nine will see a doubling down on mass appeal reportage.

If take-overs and mergers are what you do when you’ve run out of ideas, then the Nine-Fairfax merger makes perfect sense, because both companies seem at a loss to how to deal with the challenges of the destruction of the 20th century advertising driven media model.

But for Australian journalism is that the deal involves doubling down on the bet that got both companies where they are today.