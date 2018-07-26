Single Wives continues its slide.

MasterChef was the last reality style program standing and it benefited with a solid 1.21 million national viewers last night for Ten. The real story however is how Seven lost the night, thanks to the sliding figures for The Single Wives from 7.30. It averaged 524,000 nationally (down from 571,000 a week ago) and 343,000 in the metros (379,000). Home and Away managed 1.06 million national viewers from 7pm, so the loss for the next hour was just over 50%. Call it ratings self harm, call it ratings obstinacy -- whatever it is, Seven lost the night last night because of that hour of failure. Ten’s Pointless at 6pm, in Family Feud country, with a national average last night of 398,000 -- not working.

In the regions,Seven’s 6pm News was on top with 588,000 viewers, followed by Seven News/Today Tonight with 474,000, Home and Away with 408,000, then The Chase Australia’s 369,000 from 5.30pm, and the 7pm ABC News with 348,000.