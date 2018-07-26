Australia's economy is splitting between a market-controlled sector of low inflation and low wages growth, and a government-controlled sector where things are more like they used to be.

Image credit: Saeed Lajami/Unsplash.

You could almost hear the agonised cries from the monetary galahs at 11.30am yesterday when the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed that inflation in the June quarter was weaker than expected, with growth of just 2.1% in the year to June, and the Reserve Bank's preferred measures, the trimmed mean and weighted median, falling slightly to 1.9%.

The result pushes the prospect of the next interest rate rise into 2020 and the (small) likelihood of the next movement being a rate cut up -- a prospect infuriating to the Financial Review and neoliberal economists like Warwick McKibbin and Warren Hogan. They've been campaigning for a punitive hike in interest rates, even if it hurts employment, simply because they don't like loose monetary policy.