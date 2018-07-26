Crikey Says briefly returns to mark a huge day in Australian media.

Criminals, cheats, hacks and trolls must be rejoicing. The biggest non-Murdoch-controlled media organisation in our country has this morning disappeared, floating out to a muddy sea of “merger” talks with Nine.

Crikey has long been a critic of Fairfax, as it has all media, but the loss of its name as part of this takeover, and the potential roll-on effects to mastheads and reportage will drastically change the communities it covers — and democracy in Australia.

Today and as this takeover unfolds, Crikey will report, analyse and investigate what this means for the media landscape as well as for those of us who have benefited from countless Fairfax exposés, those of us who value independent journalism. Vale Fairfax.