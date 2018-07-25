Over and over, the history of intelligence services in Australia is that the only people made to suffer are those who reveal wrongdoing or incompetence.

Nick Xenophon, Bernard Collaery, Andrew Wilkie

We are regularly told that Australia has outstanding intelligence services and an enviable domestic security record. But, in fact, Australia's intelligence services have long displayed incompetence and misconduct.

The following list of scandals and failures of Australia's intelligence agencies in the last 30 years illustrates an ongoing problem: the lack of adequate accountability and oversight for security officials with huge resources and wide-ranging powers.